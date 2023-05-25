On the dotted line: Alston signs with Boll Weevils

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - It is a bittersweet day in Bulldogs Country, as Jordyn Alston officially celebrated the next step in her basketball career.

The Geneva County star is headed to Enterprise State to join the Lady Boll Weevils squad.

She has been an extreme force in the success of Geneva County, averaging 19 points per game, including in the recent trip for the Lady Bulldogs to the state Final Four.

Alston was also featured back in March as one of our Bright Athletes, where she said she planned to attend Tuskegee. She says since ESCC is a two-year school, that may still be in the works.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.