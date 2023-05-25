On the dotted line: Alston signs with Boll Weevils

It is a bittersweet day in Bulldogs Country, as the Geneva County basketball star signed on to join Enterprise State.
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - It is a bittersweet day in Bulldogs Country, as Jordyn Alston officially celebrated the next step in her basketball career.

The Geneva County star is headed to Enterprise State to join the Lady Boll Weevils squad.

She has been an extreme force in the success of Geneva County, averaging 19 points per game, including in the recent trip for the Lady Bulldogs to the state Final Four.

Alston was also featured back in March as one of our Bright Athletes, where she said she planned to attend Tuskegee. She says since ESCC is a two-year school, that may still be in the works.

