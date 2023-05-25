Convicted Eufaula felon sentenced to over 13 years on federal firearms charges

By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced that a convicted Eufaula felon received a sentence of 13 years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to federal firearm charges.

27 year-old-man Robert Skylar White pleaded guilty to federal firearm charges today.

According to his plea agreement and other court records, on July 9, 2021, law enforcement in Henry County, Alabama, stopped a vehicle for speeding. Officers identified White as the driver, and discovered that he had outstanding warrants. While arresting White, law enforcement found a bag of marijuana in one of his pockets. Officers then looked inside the vehicle and discovered a scale, 50 small baggies containing marijuana, and a handgun. White is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

According to officials, on March 18, 2022, White had an argument with his brother after they left a bar in Eufaula, then both men went to their mother’s house. White went inside and retrieved a rifle, pointed it at his brother’s head, and threatened to kill him. On July 31, 2022, White was stopped by law enforcement for a traffic violation, and was again found to be in possession of a firearm and controlled substances.

White pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on February 16, 2023. During the sentencing hearing on May 24, the federal judge also ordered that White serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Abbeville Police Department, the Eufaula Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney B. Chelsea Phillips prosecuted the case.

