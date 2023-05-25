Community Care earns Rehobeth man Silent Heroes award

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Matt Pollard takes pride in his community of Rehobeth, Alabama. Those who drive along County Road 203 will often see him picking up trash along the side of the road, or weeding in front of the school.

“I’m kind of a guy that where you see something that needs done, you do it,” explains Pollard. “Just last week my kids had Field Day at the school, and as I was walking back to my car I noticed this blue bin that had been there forever, filled with trash, and I heard myself say, ‘Why doesn’t someone empty it out?’ So the next day I came back and cleaned up, that’s just kind of how it goes.”

The community youth are perhaps what’s most important to Matt. He is the youth minister at Rehobeth Baptist Church, and also finds other ways to minister.

“I try to be there for the kids and youth in our community as much as possible,” Pollard says. “I’m able to be a part of Gap, it’s a club for kids before school at the elementary and middle school, we’ve been doing it for the last ten years to do a little bible story and pray before school. I’m thankful for that opportunity to get into their life, let them know that Jesus loves them and he’s got a great plan for them.”

Matt is thankful for the recognition, but says at the end of the day, what he does is not for attention.

“I kind of live by the principle of Colossians 3:23 which is whatever you do, you do your work heartily for the lord, not for men,” he says. “He’s got me here and as I walk and live I just try to do what Jesus says.”

