Community Care earns Rehobeth Man Silent Heroes Award

One Rehobeth man is serving the youth in his community in any way he can.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Matt Pollard takes pride in his community of Rehobeth, Alabama. Those who drive along County Road 203 will often see him picking up trash along the side of the road, or weeding in front of the school.

“I’m kind of a guy that where you see something that needs done, you do it,” explains Pollard. “Just last week my kids had Field Day at the school, and as I was walking back to my car I noticed this blue bin that had been there forever, filled with trash, and I heard myself say, ‘Why doesn’t someone empty it out?’ So the next day I came back and cleaned up, that’s just kind of how it goes.”

The community youth are perhaps what’s most important to Matt. He is the youth minister at Rehobeth Baptist Church, and also finds other ways to minister.

“I try to be there for the kids and youth in our community as much as possible,” Pollard says. “I’m able to be a part of Gap, it’s a club for kids before school at the elementary and middle school, we’ve been doing it for the last ten years to do a little bible story and pray before school. I’m thankful for that opportunity to get into their life, let them know that Jesus loves them and he’s got a great plan for them.”

Matt is thankful for the recognition, but says at the end of the day, what he does is not for attention.

“I kind of live by the principle of Colossians 3:23 which is whatever you do, you do your work heartily for the lord, not for men,” he says. “He’s got me here and as I walk and live I just try to do what Jesus says.”

If you’d like to nominate a Silent Hero, you can find out here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldi opens a Montgomery Alabama store on June 10, 2021 (WSFA)
ALDI begins work on Enterprise grocery store
After spending the last 3 years and a little extra covering the Wiregrass, News4 Evening Anchor...
Thank you, Taylor: News4 anchor taking next step in career
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Another show added to see Kevin Hart in Dothan
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Four Wiregrass school districts are honored for their college and career readiness.
Wiregrass schools ranked top in the state for college readiness

Latest News

A Wiregrass favorite charity fundraiser is paying it forward.
Hits for Heroes awards funds to organizations that serve our nation’s heroes
One Rehobeth man is serving the youth in his community in any way he can.
Community Care earns Rehobeth man Silent Heroes award
A Wiregrass favorite charity fundraiser is paying it forward.
Hits for Heroes donates over $50K to veteran organizations
The city of Enterprise is asking you to wear a red poppy tomorrow.
Enterprise designates Friday as National Poppy Day