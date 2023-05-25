Bonifay head-on crash kills 1, injures others including 4-year-old

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to County Road 173 south of Budfield Road in reference to a head-on traffic collision.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A head-on collision occurred in Bonifay, Florida Tuesday afternoon resulting in a death and multiple injuries of others including that of a 4-year-old.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded to County Road 173 south of Budfield Road in reference to a head-on traffic collision.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered a 2019 Honda CRV, being driven by a 16 year old from Bonifay, on the south bound shoulder rolled on its driver’s side. Troopers also found a 2017 Nissan Sentra, being driven by a 26 year old from Bonifay, in the ditch on the north bound shoulder.

The 26 year old driver of the Nissan Sentra died on scene due to her injuries.

The 4 year old passenger in the Nissan Sentra and the 16 year old in the Honda CRV were transported to area hospitals for serious injuries.

At this time there is no further information available as the crash is still under investigation.

The identities of those involved will not be released due to Florida laws.

