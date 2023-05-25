ALEA warns drivers, boaters of increased traffic this weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With Memorial Day weekend coming up, many people will find themselves traveling and taking to the water.

While they want you to have fun, ALEA is warning all about the dangers that come with extra traffic and will be enforcing the highways with a stronger presence.

“We will be actively patrolling our major highways and roadways, ensuring safety,” said ALEA Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Kendra McKinney. “Making sure everyone’s wearing their seatbelt, no one’s driving impaired of the influence of alcohol or any type of controlled substance.”

According to ALEA, highway safety week also starts May 26. To ensure safety on the roads, troopers are taking a few extra precautions.

“Some random driver’s license checkpoints, line saturations where there’s a heavier presence like i said on the major highways, just making sure that everyone’s being safe this memorial day weekend,” said Trooper McKinney.

In addition to drivers, many people will be boating this weekend as well. Trooper McKinney says less experienced boaters may want to wait a little longer before taking to the water.

“If you’re new to boating, this Memorial Day weekend would not be the perfect time to get out on our waterways and try to craft your skill,” said Trooper McKinney. “The biggest thing and the best thing to do would be to take a boaters safeties class first, that way you get that experience because we expect to increase the traffic on our highways, we also expect to increase the boaters on our waterways.”

More information on boating safety courses and additional safety tips can be found on ALEA’s website.

