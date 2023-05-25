ADPH prvides tips for Healthy and Safe Swimming Week

The Alabama Department of Public Health released a list of Do's and Don't's regarding swimming to keep in mind.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With Memorial Day Weekend approaching, many people will take the three day weekend and warmer temperatures as an opportunity to hit the pool.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is participating in the annual Healthy and Safe Swimming Week, which runs from May 22-28.

According to ADPH, the goal of the week is to maximize the health benefits of swimming by promoting healthy and safe water activities.

ADPH released a list of Do’s and Don’t’s to keep in mind for the week:

DO

  • Stay out of the water if you have diarrhea.
  • Shower before getting into the water
  • Take kids on bathroom breaks and check diapers every hour
  • Dry ears thoroughly after getting into the water

DON’T

  • Swallow the water
  • Poop or pee in the water
  • Sit or stand on the jets at a splash pad

ADPH also encourages all to watch their kids and pets when in the water, fence off the pool when it’s not in use and encourage kids to wear life jackets when near or in water.

For more information on Healthy and Safe Swimming Week, visit the CDC website for general healthy swimming guidelines.

