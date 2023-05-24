Wallace Community College celebrates EMS graduates

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The students from the Spring 2023 class at Wallace Community College-Dothan are graduating and eager to save lives.

The entire class has passed their National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians certification with a 100% on the first try. Graduates are skilled by EMS professionals, and 100% of the cohort have secured employment.

In addition to their Paramedic program, WCCD also offer EMT and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician programs. The EMT and AEMT programs are both completed in one semester, while the Paramedic program is completed in three additional semesters.

WCCD Allied Health Division Director and EMS Program Director Vincent Feggins expressed his congratulations to the Class of 2023.

“I would like to congratulate not only our 2023 Spring graduating cohort on this great achievement, but also I would like to congratulate the entire EMS faculty and staff and extend a special thank you to our community clinical partners and preceptors,” Feggins said.

For more information about the WCCD EMS Paramedic program, please visit wallace.edu, or contact Vincent Feggins at vfeggins@wallace.edu or 334-556-2440.

