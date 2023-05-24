Sunshine & Lower Humidity On The Way!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Changes are moving in with skies clearing overnight as we turn cooler. Dew point readings will be on the low side for the end of the week and the weekend, allowing many areas at night to dip into the upper 50s. Highs will average in the lower 80s. Look for warmer weather to return as we head through next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low near 64°. Winds NE at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – A morning shower, then partly sunny for the PM. High near 78°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing and cooler. Low near 60°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 83° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 82° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 83° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 86° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 89° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

