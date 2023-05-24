South Dale Middle School opens new recreation area to the public

PINCKARD, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Pinckard and South Dale Middle School are partnering to encourage healthier living.

The school received a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield, which the school used to work with the city of Pinckard to buy new exercise equipment and build a track behind the school.

Despite being on the school campus, the facility will be open to the public.

Mayor Robert Borland says that the new facility is a great opportunity, since the city has limited recreation facilities.

The city plans to make room for parking, as well as clean out the school’s nature trail, in addition to the new track and equipment.

