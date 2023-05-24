A nice day ahead

SYNOPSIS - A few showers possible this morning, but this afternoon we will remain dry with cooler temperatures in the 70s again for highs today. Tomorrow as dry air moves in rain chances will remain very low with lower humidity and lower afternoon highs the next few days will be a nice treat for this time of year. Temperatures will remain below normal as we head into the weekend, but humidity and higher temperatures will return as we head into the start of next week.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 60°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 83°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 83° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 82° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 83° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 86° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 88° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 89° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

