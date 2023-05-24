Memorial Day Weekend safety guidelines

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Memorial Day weekend is steadily approaching, but Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has a couple of tips to keep you and your family safe.

Law enforcement has zero tolerance for driving impaired, and they’re heavily enforcing the “Click or Ticket” campaign. It runs May 22, through June 4. Officers are reminding drivers the importance of buckling up, if not their will be consequences.

Before the weekend kicks off, ALEA’s Marine Patrol launched a National Safe Boating Week. The seminar discussed important boating and water safety reminders that should be taken seriously. Along side the great advice given, they offered vessel inspections and made sure boaters had the required safety equipment.

For the second year in a row, Aviation unit will partner with Gulf Shores and Orange to conduct a Summer Rescue Swimmer Detail. The aircraft provided by the ALEA will be utilized in beach safety flights, and to deploy rescue swimmers.

