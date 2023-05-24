Massive sinkhole in shopping center parking lot causes disruptions for customers

Shoppers and employees are no longer allowed to enter the Vitamin Shoppe in Ocala due to a sinkhole in the parking lot.
By WCJB Staff, Emma Delamo and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A sinkhole in a Florida shopping center parking lot is causing major disruptions for customers and workers.

WCJB reports shoppers and employees are not allowed to enter the Vitamin Shoppe located in the Gaitway Plaza in Ocala.

The sinkhole reportedly opened on Saturday morning.

The general contractor in charge of repairing the sinkhole said the storm drain was damaged, which caused water to leak out the sides, slowly creating a sinkhole when the pipe collapsed.

He also said the hole measures about 30 feet wide and 18 feet deep.

Ocala officials said property management will fix the sinkhole since it is on private property once a repair plan has been submitted for the city to approve.

The repairs are expected to take two to three weeks, according to WCJB.

The drivers on the roads near the parking lot are unaffected by the sinkhole, but crews are closely monitoring it.

The Vitamin Shoppe is closed for the time being, but other businesses in the plaza are open.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldi opens a Montgomery Alabama store on June 10, 2021 (WSFA)
ALDI begins work on Enterprise grocery store
A Kinsey police officer was injured when his patrol car wrecked on Tuesday afternoon, according...
Police officer injured in one of two accidents along busy Houston County highway
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Another show added to see Kevin Hart in Dothan
Martha Pope (pictured), an Elba High secretary, was accused in 2021 of engaging in sex with a...
Former Elba school employee cleared of sex charge
Chelsey Redmon-Zellers is charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death.
Pike County woman charged with chemical endangerment following stillbirth

Latest News

Allen Michael Johnson, 34, is facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated...
Officials: Wrong-way driver 4x over legal limit in crash that killed 1, injured others
Tina Turner is shown during an interview for "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex House Hotel in...
Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says
Graduates of the Spring 2023 WCCD EMS class.
Wallace Community College celebrates EMS graduates
A truck passes crosses placed to honor the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
LIVE: Biden speaks to mark one year since Uvalde school shooting
Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction, speaks during a House General Investigating Committee hearing...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely broke laws, Republican investigation finds