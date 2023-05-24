Govs rake in postseason baseball awards

The awards came in plenty for the Wallace Govs, but specifically Kade Snell.
By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wallace-Dothan Governors finished the season with a 42-19 record in 2023.

It is no coincidence the team had several players named as top players in the conference.

A total of six players honored for their season with the Govs.

Kade Snell announced as Player and Pitcher of the Year in the ACCC. He was named South Division Player and Pitcher of the Year before the team’s first game in the ACCC baseball tournament. Snell was also announced as All-South District and South Division first team at DH and pitcher.

Teammate Carlos Vasquez joined Snell on the All-South District team. Grayson Ashe was named a first-team catcher for the South Division.

Sean Darnell, Warrick Wilmot, and Ellis Yohn were voted as part of the All-South Division second-team.

First year head coach, Ryan Ihle was announced as South Division Coach of the Year earlier this month.

ESCC infielder Caden Slappey was also voted as an All-South Division player.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldi opens a Montgomery Alabama store on June 10, 2021 (WSFA)
ALDI begins work on Enterprise grocery store
Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says that the ambulance encountered heavy rainfall and...
EMA: Heavy rain possible factor in Wicksburg ambulance wreck
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Another show added to see Kevin Hart in Dothan
A Kinsey police officer was injured when his patrol car wrecked on Tuesday afternoon, according...
Police officer injured in one of two accidents along busy Houston County highway

Latest News

The awards came in plenty for the Wallace Govs, but specifically Kade Snell.
ACCC baseball awards announced
Troy Baseball
No. 3 Troy opens Sun Belt Tournament against Appalachian State
FILE - Terry McDermott, 23, of Essexville, Mich., skates in the 500-meter speedskating event on...
Terry McDermott, Olympic speedskating gold medalist in 1964, dies at 82
Troy's redshirt sophomore Shane Lewis was named the 2023 Sun Belt Player of the Year and...
Shane Lewis named Sun Belt Player and Newcomer of the Year