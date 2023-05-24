Govs rake in postseason baseball awards

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wallace-Dothan Governors finished the season with a 42-19 record in 2023.

It is no coincidence the team had several players named as top players in the conference.

A total of six players honored for their season with the Govs.

Kade Snell announced as Player and Pitcher of the Year in the ACCC. He was named South Division Player and Pitcher of the Year before the team’s first game in the ACCC baseball tournament. Snell was also announced as All-South District and South Division first team at DH and pitcher.

Teammate Carlos Vasquez joined Snell on the All-South District team. Grayson Ashe was named a first-team catcher for the South Division.

Sean Darnell, Warrick Wilmot, and Ellis Yohn were voted as part of the All-South Division second-team.

First year head coach, Ryan Ihle was announced as South Division Coach of the Year earlier this month.

ESCC infielder Caden Slappey was also voted as an All-South Division player.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.