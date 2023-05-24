Foster, Ware homer, Auburn eliminates Mizzou 10-4 in SEC

Cole Foster hit a three-run homer, Bryson Ware added a two-run shot and fifth-seeded Auburn wrapped up the first day of the SEC Tournament with a 10-4 win over ninth-seeded Missouri
Auburn wrapped up the first day of the SEC Tournament with a 10-4 win over ninth-seeded...
Auburn wrapped up the first day of the SEC Tournament with a 10-4 win over ninth-seeded Missouri .(WBRC)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Cole Foster hit a three-run homer, Bryson Ware added a two-run shot and fifth-seeded Auburn wrapped up the first day of the SEC Tournament with a 10-4 win over ninth-seeded Missouri on Tuesday night.

Auburn (34-9), which has won nine-straight, moved into the double-elimination portion of the tournament and face fourth-seeded Vanderbilt in Wednesday's late game.

Auburn had five doubles among its 11 hits. Chase Isbell (3-1) threw three scoreless innings for the win and Zach Crotchfelt went the final 21/3 for his first save.

Missouri (30-24) scored a run on a sacrifice fly in the second to take a 1-0 lead and scored three runs in the fourth to go up 4-3. The three runs scored on an error, a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch.

Foster hit his home run in the bottom of the fourth after Chris Stanfield tied the game with a single. Bobby Peirce had an RBI double ahead of Ware's homer in the eighth.

Trevor Austin and Dalton Bargo both had two hits for Missouri. Brock Lucas (3-1) , the second of six pitchers, took the loss.

_____

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Most Read

Aldi opens a Montgomery Alabama store on June 10, 2021 (WSFA)
ALDI begins work on Enterprise grocery store
A Kinsey police officer was injured when his patrol car wrecked on Tuesday afternoon, according...
Police officer injured in one of two accidents along busy Houston County highway
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Another show added to see Kevin Hart in Dothan
Martha Pope (pictured), an Elba High secretary, was accused in 2021 of engaging in sex with a...
Former Elba school employee cleared of sex charge
Chelsey Redmon-Zellers is charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death.
Pike County woman charged with chemical endangerment following stillbirth

Latest News

FILE - Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman speaks to the media in Atlanta, Aug. 10, 2017....
2 former Alabama governors from opposite sides of the political aisle express doubts over executions
Alabama legislation that would give victims of childhood sex abuse more time to sue their...
Bill would give victims of childhood sex abuse more time to file civil lawsuits
A judge has blocked Alabama from building a new bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway to...
Judge halts bridge project, says Alabama transportation director had ‘personal vendetta’
FILE - Journalist Kaitlan Collins poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White...
CNN names Kaitlan Collins to fill prime-time vacancy in Chris Cuomo’s old slot