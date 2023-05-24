Fort Novosel offers services to Dale County

The goal is to promote an active lifestyle and show kids they can have fun while being active.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PINCKARD, Ala. (WTVY) - Fort Novosel has entered into a partnership with the city of Pinckard and South Dale Middle School.

With the partnership, Lister Army Health Clinic will be offering services such as physical training and mental health services to the students.

Pinckard Mayor Robert Borland hopes that the partnership will have a positive impact on the students as well as the city.

He also looks forward to the continued partnership.

