Fort Novosel offers services to Dale County

PINCKARD, Ala. (WTVY) - Fort Novosel has entered into a partnership with the city of Pinckard and South Dale Middle School.

With the partnership, Lister Army Health Clinic will be offering services such as physical training and mental health services to the students.

Pinckard Mayor Robert Borland hopes that the partnership will have a positive impact on the students as well as the city.

He also looks forward to the continued partnership.

