Bond denied for former UA basketball player Darius Miles

Miles is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She...
Miles is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She was shot and killed on Tuscaloosa’s Strip in January.(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge denied bond Wednesday morning for former UA basketball player Darius Miles.

Miles is charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She was shot and killed on Tuscaloosa’s Strip in January.

Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet said the bond issue might be revisited at a later time.

Court documents show Miles aided and abetted Michael Davis in the shooting death. Davis has also been arrested and charged with capital murder.

The documents also state Miles admitted to providing Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting.

Davis is also being held without bond at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldi opens a Montgomery Alabama store on June 10, 2021 (WSFA)
ALDI begins work on Enterprise grocery store
A Kinsey police officer was injured when his patrol car wrecked on Tuesday afternoon, according...
Police officer injured in one of two accidents along busy Houston County highway
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Another show added to see Kevin Hart in Dothan
Martha Pope (pictured), an Elba High secretary, was accused in 2021 of engaging in sex with a...
Former Elba school employee cleared of sex charge
Chelsey Redmon-Zellers is charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death.
Pike County woman charged with chemical endangerment following stillbirth

Latest News

Divers participating in the 5th Annual Emerald Coast Open Lionfish Tournament set a new record...
Divers caught over 24,000 Lionfish at Destin-Fort Walton Beach
Alabama state Rep. Fred L. Plump Jr., 76, D-Fairfield, agreed to step down from office after...
Alabama lawmaker resigns after federal conspiracy, obstruction charges
This photo provided by Indivior in May 2023 shows their drug Opvee. On Monday, May 22, 2023,...
ADPH hopeful new opioid reversal nasal spray will save lives
Alabama Senate committee approves changes to absentee ballot bill