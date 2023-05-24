Alabama Senate committee approves changes to absentee ballot bill

By Erin Davis
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A state Senate committee approved significant changes to a bill that will criminalize assistance on absentee ballots. Alabama doesn’t have widespread cases of voter fraud, and Republicans say this will keep things that way.

“We heard from people who are disabled and blind and so we wanted to make sure we didn’t do anything to hinder them in the process of voting,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Colbert County.

Changes to Kiel’s bill include allowing someone who is blind, disabled or unable to read or write to receive help on their absentee ballot from anyone. If someone is not disabled, the only allowed help is from a family member or election official.

“The people that we listed are people that should be trusted,” said Kiel.

The new version of the bill also removes the word “distributing” from the prohibited actions related to absentee ballots. Grassroots voting organizations will still be able to hand out absentee ballots. Instead, ordering, requesting, collecting or pre-filling someone’s ballot would be a misdemeanor, but someone could still be charged with a felony if money is involved.

“The voting process is very important. I mean, we take it very seriously in Alabama, how we vote and who votes,” said Kiel.

“We found out from this voter fraud reform task force is that we do not have these overwhelming cases of voter fraud in Alabama,” said Sen. Merika Coleman, D-Jefferson County.

The bill now moves to the Senate body for a possible vote. Then it would go back to the House for it to be official.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldi opens a Montgomery Alabama store on June 10, 2021 (WSFA)
ALDI begins work on Enterprise grocery store
Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says that the ambulance encountered heavy rainfall and...
EMA: Heavy rain possible factor in Wicksburg ambulance wreck
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Another show added to see Kevin Hart in Dothan
A Kinsey police officer was injured when his patrol car wrecked on Tuesday afternoon, according...
Police officer injured in one of two accidents along busy Houston County highway

Latest News

Alabama state Rep. Fred L. Plump Jr., 76, D-Fairfield, agreed to step down from office after...
Alabama lawmaker resigns after federal conspiracy, obstruction charges
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
Florida sued over law blocking Chinese citizens, other foreigners from buying property
A raised fee for an Alabama driver's license will stay in place.
Alabama lawmakers pass bill to help drivers avoid license suspensions
Alabama State House
Several bills passed this week inside Alabama legislature