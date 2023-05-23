Wiregrass schools ranked top in the state for college readiness

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Four Wiregrass school districts are ranked in the top precent for college preparedness with one school that graduated 100% of their students with college or career readiness.

Alabama considers a student is college or career ready if students graduate having attained one or more of the following accomplishments:

A benchmark score on the ACT college entrance exam,

A qualifying score of three or higher on an Advanced Placement exam,

A qualifying score of four or higher on an International Baccalaureate exam,

Earning college credit while in high school,

Earning silver or gold status on the ACT WorkKeys exam,

Completing an in-school youth apprenticeship program,

Earning a career technical industry credential listed on the compendium of valuable credentials of the Alabama Committee on Credentialing and Career Pathways,

Attaining career and technical education completer status, or

Being accepted into a branch of the military before graduation

Here’s a look at the 20 Alabama school districts that had the largest percentage of their seniors graduate with one or more college or career ready indicators, according to information from the Alabama State Department of Education.

Geneva County - 98.3%

Satsuma City - 98.1%

Opp City - 97.6%

Thomasville City - 97.5%

Gulf Shores City - 97.1%

Cullman County - 96.9%

Arab City - 96.7%

Coffee County - 96.4%

Roanoke City - 96.3%

Winfield City - 96.3%

Fort Payne City - 96.1%

Hartselle City - 96.1%

Russellville City - 95.5%

Geneva City - 95.1%

Mountain Brook City - 95.1%

Bibb County - 95%

Piedmont City - 94.7%

Dale County - 94.5%

Covington County - 93.9%

Alabaster City - 93.6%

Nine Alabama schools graduated 100% of their students college or career ready:

Cedar Bluff High School - Cherokee County

Kinston School - Coffee County

Geneva County High School - Geneva County

Cold Springs High School - Cullman County

Holly Pond High School - Cullman County

Ragland High School - St Clair County

Loveless Academic Magnet Program - Montgomery County

New Century Technology High School - Huntsville City

Oak Grove High School - Jefferson County

