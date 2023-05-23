Sunnier Weather Is In Sight

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will stick around into Wednesday morning, albeit on the low side, before cloud cover begins breaking up Wednesday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine follows for later in the week with cooler than normal air. We’ll see lows in the lower 60s with highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low near 64°. Winds NE at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – A morning shower, then partly sunny for the PM. High near 78°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing and cooler. Low near 60°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 83° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 82° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 83° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 86° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

