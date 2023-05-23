Police officer injured in accident along busy Houston County highway

KINSEY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Kinsey police officer was injured when his patrol car wrecked on Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement reports.

That accident happened along U.S. 431 in the small town nestled midway between Dothan and Headland.

Initial indication is the officer suffered back injuries and will be transferred to a Dothan hospital.

The accident caused a major traffic backup along the busy four-lane highway.

Stay with News4 for additional updates.

