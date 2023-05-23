Police officer injured in accident along busy Houston County highway

A Kinsey police officer was injured when his patrol car wrecked on Tuesday afternoon, according...
A Kinsey police officer was injured when his patrol car wrecked on Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement reports.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSEY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Kinsey police officer was injured when his patrol car wrecked on Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement reports.

That accident happened along U.S. 431 in the small town nestled midway between Dothan and Headland.

Initial indication is the officer suffered back injuries and will be transferred to a Dothan hospital.

The accident caused a major traffic backup along the busy four-lane highway.

Stay with News4 for additional updates.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says that the ambulance encountered heavy rainfall and...
EMA: Heavy rain possible factor in Wicksburg ambulance wreck
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Another show added to see Kevin Hart in Dothan
A grand jury indicted David Ezra Benton (pictured) in March on 36 charges including Rape,...
Pike sheriff violated law when he refused to release inmate, attorney claims
Aldi opens a Montgomery Alabama store on June 10, 2021 (WSFA)
ALDI begins work on Enterprise grocery store

Latest News

If you plan on heading to kayak at Spring Creek, make sure to prepare for a new ordinance.
New ordinance bans plastic bottles, cans at Spring Creek
Martha Pope (pictured), an Elba High secretary, was accused in 2021 of engaging in sex with a...
Former Elba school employee cleared of sex charge
This week’s Pet of the Week is a beautiful feline that is sure to make a great companion.
Pet of the Week: Joyful Jerry
This week’s Pet of the Week is a beautiful feline that is sure to make a great companion.
Pet of the Week: Joyful Jerry