Pet of the Week: Joyful Jerry

This week’s Pet of the Week is a beautiful feline that is sure to make a great companion.
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week’s Pet of the Week is a beautiful feline that is sure to make a great companion.

The Dothan City Animal Shelter brings Jerry, a 1-year-old black cat that is neutered and ready to be adopted.

Melissa Gideon with the shelter says that Jerry is very happy being held but can still be a little cautious.

Gideon also warns of adopting animals during the summer season if you are planning on traveling. Be aware that animals in new homes need your full attention so they can become acclimated to their new environment.

If you are interested in finding additional information about Jerry, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620 or find more info and up-to-date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says that the ambulance encountered heavy rainfall and...
EMA: Heavy rain possible factor in Wicksburg ambulance wreck
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Another show added to see Kevin Hart in Dothan
A grand jury indicted David Ezra Benton (pictured) in March on 36 charges including Rape,...
Pike sheriff violated law when he refused to release inmate, attorney claims
Aldi opens a Montgomery Alabama store on June 10, 2021 (WSFA)
ALDI begins work on Enterprise grocery store

Latest News

This week’s Pet of the Week is a beautiful feline that is sure to make a great companion.
Pet of the Week: Joyful Jerry
Greenhouse Art Studio summer art camps registration is open and offers something for everyone.
Greenhouse Art Studio summer art camps
Josh McCoy never knew farming would be a part of his life.
Josh McCoy and why he is proud to be a farmer
Proud to be a Farmer: Josh McCoy's unexpected love for farming
Proud to be a Farmer: Josh McCoy's unexpected love for farming