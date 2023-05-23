New ordinance bans plastic bottles, cans at Spring Creek

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - If you are planning to head out to Spring Creek in Jackson County to kayak or float down the waterway, there is now a new ordinance that you should be aware of.

Marianna officials confirmed to News4 that new rules are now in place that ban the use of single-use products at the popular tourist destination.

Single-use products include items such as plastic bottles, cans, beer bottles, chip bags, and other packaging of that nature.

It is now required that if you want to bring things such as food or beverage with you to Spring Creek, you must use reusable and resealable packaging, such as metal drink containers.

The ordinance comes after Marianna officials say littering at Spring Creek got well out of hand over the last decade. It also isn’t the only recent rule change at the park, as back in May 2022 an ordinance was passed that banned anyone 16-years-old or younger who was unaccompanied by an adult. The single use product ban was also discussed during this period.

Officials say that as part of enforcing the new ordinance, there will be increased signage at the park and personnel presence.

