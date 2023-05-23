Man faces attempted murder charge in Troy shooting

Kenneth Little is charged with attempted murder after a man was shot multiple times in Pike County.(Source: Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man multiple times in Pike County.

Court filings indicate Kenneth Lamar Little, 51, was arrested after an incident around 6:30 p.m. Monday in which he shot the victim multiple times from his vehicle.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said investigators were dispatched to the shooting call in the 5300 block of Pike County Road 1101. They were advised while en route that the victim was taken to the hospital via personal vehicle. Russell said the victim told deputies at the hospital that it was Little who shot him.

Hospital personal reportedly said the victim was hit multiple times with a small shotgun round.

The victim’s current condition was not known. A motive for the shooting was also not immediately clear.

Little has since posted a $250,000 bail and has been released from the Pike County jail.

