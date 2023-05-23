Former Elba school employee cleared of sex charge

Martha Pope, an Elba High secretary, was accused in 2021 of engaging in sex with a publicly unnamed student, who was younger than 19.
Martha Pope (pictured), an Elba High secretary, was accused in 2021 of engaging in sex with a...
Martha Pope (pictured), an Elba High secretary, was accused in 2021 of engaging in sex with a publicly unnamed student, who was younger than 19.(Coffee County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - A grand jury cleared Martha Sasser Pope, charged with having sex with a student. A Thursday order by Coffee County Circuit Judge Henry T. “Sonny” Reagan revealed that decision.

Pope was 43 at the time.

Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Mosely told News4 on Tuesday that Pope resigned following her arrest, and he does not anticipate she will return to work.

A message was sent to her attorney, Lee Knowles, seeking comment.

