Former Elba school employee cleared of sex charge

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - A grand jury cleared Martha Sasser Pope, charged with having sex with a student. A Thursday order by Coffee County Circuit Judge Henry T. “Sonny” Reagan revealed that decision.

Pope was 43 at the time.

Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Mosely told News4 on Tuesday that Pope resigned following her arrest, and he does not anticipate she will return to work.

A message was sent to her attorney, Lee Knowles, seeking comment.

