Dothan Memorial Day sanitation schedule 2023

By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The upcoming Memorial Day holiday will not change the City of Dothan’s pick up schedules.

The City of Dothan’s Environmental Services division will pick up garbage (green can), recycling (blue can), and yard waste, along with bulky items, on Monday, May 29, on their normal Monday route.

Monday route customers should have cans and other debris at the curbside by 6:00 a.m.

If you have questions, please call Environmental Services at 334-615-3820.

