Cooler today

SYNOPSIS - Grab the rain gear for today, we will see off and on showers and some thunderstorms but no severe weather for Tuesday. Rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures lower today in the middle 70s for highs. As we head into Wednesday rain will end but we will remain cooler than normal with highs in the upper 70s so enjoy! The rest of the week looks to remain dry with highs still lower than average in the lower 80s. Over the weekend we will see temperatures start to warm again and for next week we look to be right back to average for this time of year with low end rain chances back in the forecast by the end of the week.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy, scattered rain. High near 75°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 50%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, morning showers. High near 78°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 20%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 83° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 83° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 84° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 85° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 89° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

