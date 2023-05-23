Another show added to see Kevin Hart in Dothan

Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Missed your chance to buy tickets to see Kevin Hart at the Dothan Civic Center? It’s your lucky day because another show has been added!

Red Mountain Entertainment released that a late show to see Kevin Hart at the Dothan Civic Center has been added on Friday, June 16 at 10:00 P.M.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday May 25, at 10:00 A.M.

Head to the Dothan Civic Center website to claim your tickets to see Kevin Hart live!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says that the ambulance encountered heavy rainfall and...
EMA: Heavy rain possible factor in Wicksburg ambulance wreck
A grand jury indicted David Ezra Benton (pictured) in March on 36 charges including Rape,...
Pike sheriff violated law when he refused to release inmate, attorney claims
The Dothan Eagle announced on May 21, 2023 it will cut its daily publications to three times...
Dothan Eagle cuts publications to three times weekly
JD Palm
The story of a survivor: JD Palm

Latest News

Josh McCoy never knew farming would be a part of his life.
Josh McCoy and why he is proud to be a farmer
Proud to be a Farmer: Josh McCoy's unexpected love for farming
Proud to be a Farmer: Josh McCoy's unexpected love for farming
Drone video shows the area where a crane caused damage to a building under construction.
4 injured after crane, partial building collapse in Midtown, officials say
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
Florida sued over law blocking Chinese citizens, other foreigners from buying property