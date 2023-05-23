Another show added to see Kevin Hart in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Missed your chance to buy tickets to see Kevin Hart at the Dothan Civic Center? It’s your lucky day because another show has been added!

Red Mountain Entertainment released that a late show to see Kevin Hart at the Dothan Civic Center has been added on Friday, June 16 at 10:00 P.M.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday May 25, at 10:00 A.M.

Head to the Dothan Civic Center website to claim your tickets to see Kevin Hart live!

