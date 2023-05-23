ALDI begins work on Enterprise grocery store

This will be the company’s first venture into southeast Alabama, joining 41 other locations in the state.
Aldi opens a Montgomery Alabama store on June 10, 2021 (WSFA)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Construction is underway on an ALDI location in Enterprise, the company’s first venture into southeast Alabama.

“We began construction on the Enterprise location last week and are still on track to open the store later this year,” the grocer told News4 in a statement.

That statement did not include the specific location, but professional documents show ALDI will occupy the former Big Lots store at 630 Boll Weevil Circle.

The 27,000-square-foot building is part of a multi-retail shopping center that includes T.J. Maxx and Dollar Tree.

ALDI, a family-owned German-based discount supermarket, operates over 10,000 locations in 20 countries, 41 in Alabama.

The company won’t comment on other Wiregrass locations in its plans.

