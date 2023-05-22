Wet Weather For Now

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
May. 22, 2023
SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be common across the Wiregrass through Tuesday, with a few lingering showers possible into Wednesday morning before a much drier pattern sets in. We’ll see dew point temperatures drop later in the week, allowing for cooler nights.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers. Low near 68°.  Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 75°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy with a few showers. Low near 64°.  Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: A few showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 78° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 83° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 84° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy.  Low: 63° High: 85° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

