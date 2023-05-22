The story of a survivor: JD Palm
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The first time JD Palm picked up a basketball, maybe the EXACT moment he fell in love with it.
His journey to be a top athlete has been far from average… yet, that’s what makes it so special.
If you would like to help in JD’s recovery there is a gofundme set up for his kidney transplant.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.