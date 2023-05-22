State, local leaders help dedicate Alabama Holocaust Education Center

By Gillian Brooks
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, May 22, Governor Kay Ivey, Senator Katie Britt, and Mayor Randall Woodfin were among state and local leaders helping dedicate the new location of the Alabama Holocaust Education Center.

The education center moved to its new location at the Temple Emanu-El Sanctuary. The center educates Alabama teachers on how to teach their students about the Holocaust. Over 100,000 Alabama students have learned about this moment in history, thanks to the center.

Ivey said we can and should do more to educate our youth on the Holocaust.

“It’s a window to the past, revealing the painful sins of mankind against our fellow men. It’s a powerful resource to guide society forward towards love and understanding to all,” said Ivey.

During her remarks, Ivey spoke about the proclamation she recently signed that dedicates April 16-23 as Holocaust Days of Remembrance.

