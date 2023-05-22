Scattered Heavy Rainfall For Monday

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - A few showers are around this morning, but we should see some turn heavy through Monday afternoon. High temperatures will range from upper 70s to middle 80s, depending on any breaks in cloud cover. Our frontal boundary will begin to drop southward Tuesday afternoon into the evening, allowing for Wednesday morning to drop into the lower to middle 60s. We stay mostly dry after Wednesday through the weekend.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 84°. Winds E 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, few showers early. Low near 68°. Winds E 5-10 mph 30%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 75°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 60%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 81° 20%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 84° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 85° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 85° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 86° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 86° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE/SW 5 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County
The Dothan Eagle announced on May 21, 2023 it will cut its daily publications to three times...
Dothan Eagle cuts publications to three times weekly
Ija Charles, a self taught artist out of South Carolina was commissioned by Greater Shiloh...
South Carolina artist paints mural for new Headland community center
Monique Turenne released from prison 18 years after being convicted in the death her husband

Latest News

Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Monday, May 22, 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Showers to start our work week
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Cooler air on the way
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Warmer This Weekend