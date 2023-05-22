Scattered Heavy Rainfall For Monday

SYNOPSIS - A few showers are around this morning, but we should see some turn heavy through Monday afternoon. High temperatures will range from upper 70s to middle 80s, depending on any breaks in cloud cover. Our frontal boundary will begin to drop southward Tuesday afternoon into the evening, allowing for Wednesday morning to drop into the lower to middle 60s. We stay mostly dry after Wednesday through the weekend.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 84°. Winds E 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, few showers early. Low near 68°. Winds E 5-10 mph 30%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 75°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 60%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 81° 20%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 84° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 85° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 85° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 86° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 86° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE/SW 5 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

