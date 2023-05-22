Reports: Overturned ambulance near Wicksburg

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - An ambulance has overturned on Highway 84 near Wicksburg, according to information obtained by News4.

ALGO Traffic reported an overturned vehicle in the area of U.S. 84 between Hubbard Road and Cumbie Road at around 4:37 p.m.

It is unsure if rain caused the accident but Chief Meteorologist David Paul said that the area has seen just over 1.5 inches of rain between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Additional details, including the cause and any injuries, are unavailable at this time, but it is advised to exercise caution as you travel through the area of the incident at this time.

Stay with News4 for updates.

