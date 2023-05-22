Police: Newborns found dead in trash in Cleveland; teen mother located

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Cleveland Division of Police said Monday that the two babies found dead were left in a trash can.

Police found the bodies Saturday in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood. A neighbor previously reported that a landscaper first discovered them.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the infants were born days before their deaths.

The mother, a 16-year-old girl, was located and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Officials did confirm an arrest was made in this case. Police said investigators will present the facts of the case to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

RELATED: Police: 2 infants found dead in Cleveland neighborhood

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County
The Dothan Eagle announced on May 21, 2023 it will cut its daily publications to three times...
Dothan Eagle cuts publications to three times weekly
Ija Charles, a self taught artist out of South Carolina was commissioned by Greater Shiloh...
South Carolina artist paints mural for new Headland community center
Monique Turenne released from prison 18 years after being convicted in the death her husband

Latest News

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Marydale community of...
9 injured in graduation block party shooting, La. sheriff says
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid, seeks optimistic contrast with other top rivals
FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Authorities confirm new search for Madeleine McCann, UK toddler missing since 2007
FILE - Rick Allen, of Def Leppard, arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony...
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was attacked outside Florida hotel in March