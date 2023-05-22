Pike sheriff violated law when he refused to release inmate, attorney claims

By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas violated a court order when he refused to release a suspected sex offender from jail, an attorney claimed on Monday.

“This is the first time in my career I’ve seen this,” Dothan attorney Billy Joe Sheffield II told News4 after a hearing at the Pike County Courthouse.

A grand jury indicted David Ezra Benton in March on 37 charges including Rape, Sexual Abuse, and Pornography involving a child younger than 12.

Pike County Circuit Judge Shannon Clark on April 6 set bond at $2.2 million.

However, Sheffield said when a professional surety attempted to post Benton’s bond, Thomas refused to release the suspect.

Bondsman Ricky Beck confirmed Sheffield’s account.

“In my opinion, it’s kind of a violation of a person’s constitutional rights,” Sheffield said.

In her order, Judge Clark ruled despite the “appalling nature” and “circumstances and weight” of the evidence, Benton is entitled to a bond that ensures his court appearance and protects the public.”

Sheffield believes the sheriff may have violated the law when he ignored the order.

“It is very concerning,” Sheffield said. “There have been attorneys barred (from practicing) if they don’t comply with court orders.”

All criminal charges in Alabama must have bond except Capital Murder and those charges that fall under Aniah’s Law, named for a woman allegedly killed by a man who had posted bail despite a violent history.

Clark set a hearing on Thursday on the dispute.

Sheriff Thomas did not respond to a message seeking comment.

