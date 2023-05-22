Several packages of suspected cocaine found washed up on Dauphin Island

Dauphin Island cocaine washed ashore
Dauphin Island cocaine washed ashore(MCSO)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several packages of suspected cocaine were found washed up on Dauphin Island over the weekend, according to police.

Police said packages were found on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday.

Authorities said the packages were found by walkers on the west end beach and appeared to have been there for some time.

Dauphin Island PD said they recovered the bundles and turned them over to the MCSO Narcotics Division.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County
The Dothan Eagle announced on May 21, 2023 it will cut its daily publications to three times...
Dothan Eagle cuts publications to three times weekly
Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Ija Charles, a self taught artist out of South Carolina was commissioned by Greater Shiloh...
South Carolina artist paints mural for new Headland community center

Latest News

Former Georgia State Representative Winfred Dukes was arrested in connection to a domestic...
Former Ga. State Rep. Winfred Dukes arrested
FILE - Terry McDermott, 23, of Essexville, Mich., skates in the 500-meter speedskating event on...
Terry McDermott, Olympic speedskating gold medalist in 1964, dies at 82
An ambulance has overturned on Highway 84 near Wicksburg, according to information obtained by...
Reports: Overturned ambulance near Wicksburg
Drone video shows the area where a crane caused damage to a building under construction.
4 injured after crane, partial building collapse in Midtown, officials say