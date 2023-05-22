One dead, one injured after jet ski crashes into tree at Weiss Lake Saturday

According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Daegan Vaughn, 19, was...
According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Daegan Vaughn, 19, was killed when the 2021 Yamaha WaveRunner he was operating left the water and hit a tree. Vaughn was pronounced dead on the scene.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and another was injured after a jet ski left the water and crashed into a tree.

According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Daegan Vaughn, 19, was killed when the 2021 Yamaha WaveRunner he was operating left the water and hit a tree. Vaughn was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mason Sterner, 22, was riding passenger on the WaveRunner and was injured in the crash. Sterner was taken to Atrium Health Floy Medical Center in Rome, Georgia.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the Yellow Creek area of Weiss Lake.

The Sand Rock Volunteer Fire Department, Cherokee County Rescue Squad, Leesburg Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd Ambulance Service, and ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division responded and assisted with the incident.

Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County
The Dothan Eagle announced on May 21, 2023 it will cut its daily publications to three times...
Dothan Eagle cuts publications to three times weekly
Ija Charles, a self taught artist out of South Carolina was commissioned by Greater Shiloh...
South Carolina artist paints mural for new Headland community center
Monique Turenne released from prison 18 years after being convicted in the death her husband

Latest News

Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Alabama Department of Public Health seal
ADPH: Free COVID tests available despite federal emergency expiration
American flag display decorates the front of Carthage High School
Memorial weekend events in the Wiregrass
Zach Hatcher
Scattered Heavy Rainfall For Monday
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Monday, May 22, 2023