News4 “Hometown Tour” rounds out in Ashford

The News4 team is hitting the road for the second year in a row!(WTVY)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The News4 team is headed to Ashford Friday, May 26 for our last stop of “Hometown Tour.”

Newscasts, starting with Live at Lunch, will be live in Ashford.

Stop by and meet the team and get some free News4 gear.

We look forward to highlighting what makes Ashford special, including live interviews and features on staple events in the town.

