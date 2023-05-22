Memorial weekend events in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Memorial day is a day of recognizing the commitment of members of America’s military services.

Wiregrass organizations are hosting events to honor those who lost their lives while defending the country.

Wiregrass Memorial Day Ceremony at Sunset Memorial Park

When: Monday May 29 at 10:00 A.M.

The 17th Annual Wiregrass Memorial Day Ceremony, set for Monday, May 29, pays tribute to fallen heroes and the sacrifices they have made for freedom. This free event is open to the entire family. It includes a dynamic keynote speaker, patriotic music, cannon firing detail and taps, plus a flower-laying ceremony and picnic lunch.

Harley-Davidson of Dothan Memorial Day Celebration

When: May 27 at 11:00 A.M.

Come hangout with the Harley-Davidson of Dothan crew, Saturday May 27th for a day of fun!

It is FREE to enter and there are many events to take part in:

Tyler Shephard Wheelie Wizard Shows are at 11:00 A.M., 1:00 P.M., & 3:00 P.M.

Charity Ride benefiting Wiregrass Honor Flight -Registration begins at 9am, KSU at 10:30 A.M.

Harley Davidson Memorial Day Charity Ride at 10:30 A.M.

Join them for a Memorial Day Charity Ride benefiting Wiregrass Honor Flight.

$20/Bike + $5/rider.

Registration begins at 9am, KSU at 10:30 A.M. and the route will be posted in their Facebook event at a later date.

Bama Slam Memorial Day Weekend Party

When: May 26-29 from 5:00 P.M. until 11:59 P.M. daily

They will have acts performing on their Beach Stage like Maddie & Tae, The Cadillac Three, Tanner Usrey, Hunter Clark, DJ Slxxpy Head, and more acts to be announced.

Other events include:

“Beach Darty” at the Swimming hole with DJ Slxxpy Head in the mix the entire weekend.

Belly Flop competitions on both Saturday and Sunday $500 in payouts.

“Slam Warrior” Competitions on Slam Island in the Swimming Hole.

Enterprise remember and honor

When: Friday May 26 at 10:00 A.M.

The City of Enterprise, in coordination with the Chamber of Commerce, the Veterans Service Organizations, and Community Service Organizations will commemorate Memorial Day with a Proclamation and wreath laying ceremony at the Wall of Freedom at Johnny Henderson Park.

The Mayor will read the Memorial Day Proclamation.

Guest speaker Josh Carnley, Alabama State Senate District 31 representative, will make remarks. The ceremony will conclude with the Veterans Service Organizations placing wreaths at the wall of freedom.

Immediately after the ceremony, at approximately 10:00 A.M., the Veterans Service Organizations invite you to join them in placing 1500 plus flags at the gravesites of deceased Veterans at the Meadowlawn Cemetery located at 6121 Highway 27, Enterprise, AL.

Daleville Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Monday, May 29 at 9:00 A.M.

