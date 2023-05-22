Governor Ivey invites Alabama students to join her summer reading challenge

Governor Kay Ivey Invites Alabama Students to Join Her for Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading...
Governor Kay Ivey Invites Alabama Students to Join Her for Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Ivey invited Alabama students to join her for her Summer Reading Challenge last week to encourage children to include reading in their summer activities.

“Each of you worked hard this school year, and I couldn’t be prouder of your efforts in the classroom. Summer is a time to break from school but not from learning. To continue the growth and progress you made, we must keep our minds sharp by reading all summer long,” said Governor Ivey.

Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge, beginning May 19, 2023, and concluding July 31, 2023, is open to Alabama students. Whether receiving public, private, or home school instruction. Grades K through 8th for the 2023-24 school year are invited to join.

To participate, grade-eligible students may write a letter to Governor Ivey, sharing what their preferred summer reading book was and why it was their favorite. Assigned summer reading novels will also be accepted topics.

In addition to the written portion of the letter, students must include their name, grade, and the school he or she attends.

All letters to Governor Ivey should be addressed and mailed to:

Governor Kay Ivey

Attn: Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge

600 Dexter Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36130

At the launch of the challenge, Governor Ivey offered her encouragement to students.

“As the school year wraps up, and we look ahead to our summer plans, I encourage each of you to set aside dedicated time for reading. This summer, I am inviting all Alabama students to join me in reading. Together, we will participate in my Summer Reading Challenge,” said Governor Ivey. “I look forward to hearing from each and every one of you about your summer literary adventure.”

Teachers and parents, you can even get in on the action by showing Governor Ivey what Alabama’s young learners are reading by tweeting the governor at @GovernorKayIvey and using the hashtag #GovernorIveysReadingChallenge and #AlabamaReads.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County
The Dothan Eagle announced on May 21, 2023 it will cut its daily publications to three times...
Dothan Eagle cuts publications to three times weekly
Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Stolen SNAP benefits may be eligible for replacement starting next week
Ija Charles, a self taught artist out of South Carolina was commissioned by Greater Shiloh...
South Carolina artist paints mural for new Headland community center

Latest News

A grand jury indicted David Ezra Benton in March on 36 charges including Rape, Sexual Abuse,...
Pike Co. Sheriff violated law when he refused to release inmate, attorney claims
A grand jury indicted David Ezra Benton (pictured) in March on 36 charges including Rape,...
Pike sheriff violated law when he refused to release inmate, attorney claims
Former Georgia State Representative Winfred Dukes was arrested in connection to a domestic...
Former Ga. State Rep. Winfred Dukes arrested
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020