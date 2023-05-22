Former Ga. State Rep. Winfred Dukes arrested

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former Georgia state representative was arrested in connection to a domestic incident turned assault, according to the Albany Police Department.

Winfred Dukes was arrested in connection to the incident that happened on Friday.

The incident happened between Dukes and a former spouse at the spouse’s business office on Mobile Avenue, according to an APD incident report.

The incident happened, the report states, when Dukes tried to block the door when his former spouse tried to leave with their child because of a previously agreed upon parenting plan. The former spouse told police that when they attempted to leave, they pulled back and then they were punched in the forehead. The incident report states they were then kicked in the chest, knee and stomach.

The incident report states cruelty to children and battery warrants were issued for Dukes.

Dukes was the Georgia state representative for District 154. He ran for Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture but lost the Democratic primary in May 2022. Dukes left office in January 2023.

