EMA: Heavy rain possible factor in Wicksburg ambulance wreck

By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
UPDATE

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - Heavy rain possibly played a factor in the overturning of an ambulance on Monday, according to Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah.

News4 reached out to Judah, who confirmed that there were three crew members and no patients on board of the Wicksburg Rescue Ambulance involved in the crash.

Judah says that the ambulance encountered heavy rainfall and possibly hydroplaned as a result, sending the medical vehicle rolling into a ditch.

All three crew members were transported to a local hospital, and are being treated with minor injuries.

As of 6:25 p.m., ALGO Traffic still lists the traffic incident as ongoing, so caution while travelling through the area is still recommended at this time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating the accident, with additional details possible later.

ORIGINAL

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - An ambulance has overturned on Highway 84 near Wicksburg, according to information obtained by News4.

ALGO Traffic reported an overturned vehicle in the area of U.S. 84 between Hubbard Road and Cumbie Road at around 4:37 p.m.

It is unsure if rain caused the accident but Chief Meteorologist David Paul said that the area has seen just over 1.5 inches of rain between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Additional details, including the cause and any injuries, are unavailable at this time, but it is advised to exercise caution as you travel through the area of the incident at this time.

Stay with News4 for updates.

