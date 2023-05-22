Alabama officials warn of contractor fraud ahead of hurricane season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some unscrupulous contractors, ready to commit fraud, prey on people in distress. For example, when a tornado comes through your neighborhood and takes your roof with it, you will want to fix it quickly. But if you fall victim to contractor fraud, it could cost you more than it should.

“These events carry the potential to cause serious damage or total destruction of private property and our homes,” explained Brian Powell with the Alabama Department of Insurance. Powell says some of this contractors can fraudulently inflate the building or repair costs in their estimates.

Here are some tips from the Alabama Department of Insurance on how you can avoid contractor fraud:

Before you say ‘yes’ to a contractor, get three estimates. That way you see the price differences.

Ask for your contractors’ credentials. They should have a card issued by the Alabama Licensure Board.

“You can also check the Alabama Secretary of State’s office website. Every business that does business, to include contractors in Alabama, must be registered with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office,” said Powell.

If you have a question or feel you have fallen victim to contractor fraud, you can contact the Department of Insurance by clicking here.

The recommendations come as part of Alabama’s Contractor Fraud Awareness Week, which Gov. Kay Ivey has declared will run through the end of this week.

Brian Powell, the director of Strengthen Alabama Homes Division, discusses the state's Contractor Fraud Awareness Week.

