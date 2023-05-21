South Carolina artist travels toheadland to paint a mural for community center

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Ija Charles, a self-taught artist out of South Carolina was commissioned by Greater Shiloh Missionary baptist church to paint a mural for their new community center.

Charles credits her own community for who she is today and says she is honored to be painting this mural for a center that will help the community.

That hit home for me, because I am from a small town and even being in another state, yes, I am doing a lot of things in my home but to be able to give that same positive aspect to another area so that they can grow and be something greater, I am truly honored to even be apart of that.

The community center itself is still under construction but it will feature a barbershop, a gym, a tutoring center, and GED training.

Charles has done over 8 murals with two being in Alabama.

She says she enjoys making depictions of joy on a large scale such as a mural.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.