Showers to start our work week

SYNOPSIS – Mostly cloudy sky conditions for the start of our Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Showers will continue for our Tuesday but drier conditions expected by midweek! Below-average high temperatures for most of our work week.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds N at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 84°. Winds NE at 5 mph. 50%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, rain ending. Low near 67°. Winds NE 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 80° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 81° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 84° 10%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 87° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 85° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 86° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

