Local Youth Sports Equipment Swap attracts 100+ families

A parent fits his child for a new helmet at Publix Sports Park.
A parent fits his child for a new helmet at Publix Sports Park.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many families throughout Bay County didn’t have to break the bank to get high-quality sports equipment Saturday.

Publix Sports Park, Coastal Waste & Recycling, and United Way of Northwest Florida teamed up to host their first Youth Sports Equipment Swap from 9 a.m. to noon.

People donated gently used sports gear over the past three months to make the event possible. PanCare also provided free sports physicals.

Organizers said it’s a community-centered event to give everyone a chance to play ball.

”It’s not, you know, a $40 or $50 registration fee for the parks, Lauren Hopkins, Commercial Sales Executive at Coastal Waste & Recycling, said. “It’s definitely the $100 bat and cleats and equipment. By the time you’re done it’s a couple hundred dollars. It gets expensive, so we kind of wanted to break that barrier for families in Bay County who need the equipment.”

The remaining gear is now at Family Services Agency. Hopkins said she hopes to hold the event again next year. NewsChannel 7 was told around 150 families stopped by.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Geneva County wreck killed one person and injured others on Friday night, County Coroner...
One killed in Geneva County wreck
Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
Monique Turenne released from prison 18 years after being convicted in the death her husband
Anthony James Siler has been convicted in connection with the death of Michael Davis
Man convicted for 2019 Opp murder
From his high school football career to his time at Troy University, playing in the NFL all...
Exploring the life of Willie Tullis

Latest News

Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County
Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
Monique Turenne released from prison 18 years after being convicted in the death her husband