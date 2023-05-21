Dadeville shooting survivor welcomed home with surprise parade in Camp Hill

Kendarius "KD" Heard became emotional as friends and family welcomed him home from the hospital.
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Another survivor of the Dadeville mass shooting has been released from the hospital.

Kendarius Heard, a senior at Dadeville High School, was welcomed home with a surprise parade arranged by friends, family and members of the Camp Hill community.

“It just feels great,” Heard said.

The teenager affectionately known as KD had spent over a month in the hospital trying to recover from his injuries, adding that he was “dealing with a lot of back pain”.

Heard’s eyes welled up with tears as he was greeted by loved ones who wore t-shirts that said “#KDStrong” all the way to his home on Old Highway 280.

“I’m just glad to see my baby come into the yard,” said Sharon Ware, Heard’s grandmother, “It was the greatest feeling of all to be honest.”

Ware added her grandson’s time in the hospital was long and heartbreaking, but the family kept their faith in God.

“With all of us together praying, I feel God will bring us through this,” Ware said, “We’ll make it through this together.”

Heard is wheelchair-bound but said he is determined to walk in the future.

“God keeps me going every day,” said Heard.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Geneva County wreck killed one person and injured others on Friday night, County Coroner...
One killed in Geneva County wreck
Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
Monique Turenne released from prison 18 years after being convicted in the death her husband
Anthony James Siler has been convicted in connection with the death of Michael Davis
Man convicted for 2019 Opp murder
From his high school football career to his time at Troy University, playing in the NFL all...
Exploring the life of Willie Tullis

Latest News

A parent fits his child for a new helmet at Publix Sports Park.
Local Youth Sports Equipment Swap attracts 100+ families
Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County
Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate
Class of 2023: Dothan High School student overcomes obstacles to graduate