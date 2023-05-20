One killed in Geneva County wreck, coroner confirms

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County wreck killed one person and injured others on Friday night, County Coroner Donny Adkinson confirmed.

The collision occurred along Alabama Highway 52 in Malvern, a small town about 10 miles west of Dothan.

Additional information, including severity of injuries, is not immediately available and the name of the fatal victim is pending.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck and will release an official statement.

This story will be updated.

