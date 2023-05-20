One killed in Geneva County wreck, coroner confirms

County Coroner Donny Adkinson confirmed a Geneva County wreck killed one person and injured others on Friday night.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County wreck killed one person and injured others on Friday night, County Coroner Donny Adkinson confirmed.

The collision occurred along Alabama Highway 52 in Malvern, a small town about 10 miles west of Dothan.

Additional information, including severity of injuries, is not immediately available and the name of the fatal victim is pending.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck and will release an official statement.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. (pictured) will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two...
Judge orders 14-year-old Dothan murder suspect must stand trial as adult
Houston County's top prosecutor plans to pursue life without parole for 14-year-old Vincent...
Teen murdered two women because one bumped his foot: Document
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
In the email, 25-year-old Andrew Gresock (pictured) said he planned to shoot and kill everyone...
Enterprise man arrested for Fort Novosel threat
The Houston Academy Raiders are your 2023 3A State Champions in baseball after scoring the...
Houston Academy takes 3A state title

Latest News

A Covington County man has been convicted for the 2019 death of Michael Devon Davis.
Man convicted for 2019 Opp murder
County Coroner Donny Adkinson confirmed a Geneva County wreck killed one person and injured...
One killed in Geneva County wreck, coroner confirms
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Dolly Parton helps make a hospice patient's dream come true with an in-person visit.
Dolly Parton visits hospice patient after social media post goes viral