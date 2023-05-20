Headland Rams football: Getting over the hump

The Headland Rams football program has never brought home a state title to Henry County. This year, the team is hoping for a change.
By Briana Jones
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Headland Rams football program has never won a state title, but Head Coach Reggie Melton is doing all the work he can to change that.

After a first-round loss in the class 5A playoffs last season, the Rams return hungry to prove they can do more. Leading the ship is Mississippi State commit and linebacker Caleb Dozier who is more than confident in this year’s team.

