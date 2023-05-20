Headland Rams football: Getting over the hump

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Headland Rams football program has never won a state title, but Head Coach Reggie Melton is doing all the work he can to change that.

After a first-round loss in the class 5A playoffs last season, the Rams return hungry to prove they can do more. Leading the ship is Mississippi State commit and linebacker Caleb Dozier who is more than confident in this year’s team.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.