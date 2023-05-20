Corndodgers Farm makes farming fun, as one of Headland’s top attractions

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Who knew farming could be so fun?

Just outside of the downtown square of Headland is Corndodgers Farm, which opened back in 2009.

Upon opening, the farm had four attractions. Now, the farm has 35 different attractions and four different food vendors.

“I never imagined it’d be what it is today,” said Amanda Knight, the owner of Corndodgers Farm. “If you would’ve told me 15 years ago that I’d be operating five different food service locations, and all these attractions, and a catering operation and two you-pick operations, I probably would’ve laughed at you.”

“I really just always pictured it as a cornfield with a table and cashbox where you just do the maze and carried on, but we just added a little bit every year.”

In the spring, you-pick strawberries and sunflowers bring in visitors and people flock to the farm for the corn maze in the fall.

If you are interested in the farm, check out their website.

